Dr. Stephen Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sloan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sloan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Sloan works at
Locations
-
1
Doylestown Cardiac Diagnostic315 W STATE ST, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-1900
-
2
Central Bucks Specialists599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan?
I originally bought a card for Dr. Sloan to say Thank You but leaving a review is more effective. I had stopped in a while ago for a surgery clearance and was expecting a PA. I was surprised and happy when Dr. Sloan walked in. I immediately remembered him from when he put my heart monitor in. Although I was running in low gear that day, Dr. Sloan most definitely was not. Here is what he did: at the outset, he connected with me PERSONALLY. We chatted about my recent cataract surgery and his elective. He told me I could wear a contact lens. (Thx!) Then he really got to work. He reviewed about ten different items and ordered the ECHO. The most important thing he did was look at my genetically high cholesterol and DOUBLE the statin! I was SO grateful. I know it is 'all in a day's work' for a GOOD doctor but this is how my brother died in his sleep (with both heart and breathing problems) and I'm wondering if Dr. Sloan didn't save my life. He thinks very fast. Keep up.
About Dr. Stephen Sloan, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932140621
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan works at
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.