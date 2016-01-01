Overview

Dr. Stephen Skjei, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Skjei works at Laureate Medical Group in Canton, GA with other offices in Wheaton, IL and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.