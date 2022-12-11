Dr. Sizer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Sizer, DO
Dr. Stephen Sizer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Rothman Orthopaedics - Wynnewood, PA100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 456, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (800) 764-9183
Rothman Orthopaedics - Malvern650 Carnegie Blvd Ste 220A, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (800) 764-9183
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Sizer has the skills, knowledge and qualities so important to a patient/person which builds trust through mutual respect, honesty, and caring.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023377751
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Sizer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sizer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sizer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sizer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sizer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.