Overview

Dr. Stephen Sizer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Sizer works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.