Dr. Stephen Silverman, MD

Family Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Silverman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with St Luke'S Med Center

Dr. Silverman works at Stephen Silverman M.D. in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diplomate American Board of Addiction Medicine
    425 Northern Blvd Ste 27, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-4060
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Poisoning Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Paranoia Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Opioid Toxicity Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opium Addiction Chevron Icon
Opium Overdose Chevron Icon
Opium Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Silverman, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1376677757
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke'S Med Center
