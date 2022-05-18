Dr. Stephen Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Silver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Silver works at
Locations
Healthsmart MD Inc98 S FEDERAL HWY, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 368-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
it was our first time at Dr. Silvers office, everyone was kind and patience to me and my not so quite kids, I love the fact that they genuinely listening to you and your concerns . highly recommend them to friends & family'
About Dr. Stephen Silver, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902961931
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
