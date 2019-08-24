Dr. Silvani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Silvani, DPM
Dr. Stephen Silvani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE.
Kaiser1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-4973
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Silvani reconstructed my shattered calcaneus in 2007. Some people cannot walk after such an injury. I can hike, backpack, and cross-country ski. I highly recommend this positive and personable doctor.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1316025489
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Dr. Silvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvani.
