Dr. Stephen Silberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Silberstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Silberstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Silberstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Headache Center900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silberstein?
About Dr. Stephen Silberstein, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1881617413
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silberstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silberstein works at
Dr. Silberstein has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.