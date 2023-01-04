Overview

Dr. Stephen Signer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Signer works at Psychiatric Centers/San Diego in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.