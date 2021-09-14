Dr. Stephen Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Siegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Siegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000
-
2
New York Medical Center550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
I have been Dr. Siegel's patient for almost 40 years. He was also my mother's doctor for almost 20 years until she passed at 90 years old from natural causes. He has ALWAYS been there for me and ALWAYS listens. My mother was deaf and he went out of his way to communicate with her. He cares and never rushes appointments. For that reason I don't mind waiting for him. More importantly he knows what he's talking about from many years experience. I never hesitate to trust him.
About Dr. Stephen Siegel, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1588637391
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.