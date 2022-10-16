Dr. Stefan Sicinschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicinschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Sicinschi, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefan Sicinschi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Sicinschi works at
Locations
Covington Cardiovascular Care1006 S Harrison St, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to ask me about each of my problems and was very nice and courteous. Would recommend!
About Dr. Stefan Sicinschi, MD
- Cardiology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1942663331
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
