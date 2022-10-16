See All Cardiologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Stefan Sicinschi, MD

Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stefan Sicinschi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Sicinschi works at Covington Cardiovascular Care (CCC) in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covington Cardiovascular Care
    1006 S Harrison St, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Anemia
Chest Pain
Acidosis
Anemia
Chest Pain

Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 16, 2022
He took the time to ask me about each of my problems and was very nice and courteous. Would recommend!
— Oct 16, 2022
About Dr. Stefan Sicinschi, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Romanian
NPI Number
  • 1942663331
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Residency
  • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stefan Sicinschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicinschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sicinschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sicinschi works at Covington Cardiovascular Care (CCC) in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sicinschi’s profile.

Dr. Sicinschi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicinschi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicinschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicinschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

