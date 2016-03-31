See All Pediatricians in Wall Township, NJ
Dr. Stephen Shroyer, MD

Pediatrics
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Shroyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wall Township, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1426 1/2 Schoolhouse Rd, Wall Township, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 280-0660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2016
    He was my dr when I was a child, then I had my kids they also was there dr. For both of my boys Best dr. Easy to talk to.,explain everything you need to know about your childs health and examines and rule out,and gets to the point in what your child has or is going threw.
    About Dr. Stephen Shroyer, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588600340
    Education & Certifications

    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Shroyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shroyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shroyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shroyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shroyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shroyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.