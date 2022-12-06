Dr. Stephen Shore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Shore, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They completed their fellowship with BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shore works at
Locations
Consultants in Medical Oncology and Hematology30 Lawrence Rd Ste 201, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 492-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Hospital
- Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had Dr. Shore as my Oncologist since 3/1/09 with my first cancer and in 3/1/16 with my second cancer. I owe my being here to him.
About Dr. Stephen Shore, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1336235183
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Mt Zion Hosp-Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shore works at
Dr. Shore has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
