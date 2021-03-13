Overview

Dr. Stephen Shlafer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GOTEBORG / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Seattle Children's Hospital.



Dr. Shlafer works at North Sound Pediatrics in Mill Creek, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.