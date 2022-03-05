Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Nymc Fifth Pathway Program.
Dr. Shiller works at
Locations
1
Pima Pain Center4601 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 399-6000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Pima Pain Center6226 E Pima St Ste 3, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 399-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Pima Pain Center7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 399-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Pima Pain Center - Green Valley4485 S I 19 Frontage Rd # 100, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 399-6000
5
Pima Pain Center - Marana13395 N Marana Main St # 22, Marana, AZ 85653 Directions (520) 399-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch! He had me explain where my pain radiated to and then told me what he would do with the injections to ease the pain. He was very friendly, explained everything, told me what he was doing before he did them. Very little pain at all during the procedure. His assistants were also very friendly and reassuring. I will look forward to my next appointment with no trepidation. Thank you.
About Dr. Stephen Shiller, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1316252315
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Nymc Fifth Pathway Program
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiller works at
Dr. Shiller has seen patients for Back Pain, Spondylitis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiller.
