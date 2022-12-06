Overview

Dr. Stephen Shields, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Shields works at Stephen J. Shields, MD PA in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.