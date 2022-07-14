Overview

Dr. Stephen Shield, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Rappahannock General Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shield works at Allergy Partners of Hampton Roads in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Hives and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.