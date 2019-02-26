Overview

Dr. Stephen Shepherd, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Shepherd works at Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Offices in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.