Overview

Dr. Stephen Shear, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Shear works at Rockville Centre Pediatrics in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.