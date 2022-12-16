Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. Shafizadeh works at
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute6020 Warden Road Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shafizadeh?
I went to the ER with minimal symptoms and was diagnosed with a large brain tumor that due to its location posed a problem for some neurosurgeons and their hospitals. Dr. Shafizadeh took it upon himself to take my case, had a drain installed, life flighted me to his hospital where he removed the tumor and saved my life. I am recovering under his care and believe I am in the best of hands. His dedication and professionalism are unmatched. I will take my renewed life as an opportunity to "smell the roses" and appreciate everything I have to live for. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Shafizadeh and his staff (especially Larolin!)
About Dr. Stephen Shafizadeh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Neuroscience Institute|Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University Medical School
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafizadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shafizadeh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shafizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafizadeh speaks Persian and Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafizadeh.
