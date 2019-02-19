Overview

Dr. Stephen Shaban, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Shaban works at Associated Urologists of North Carolina in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.