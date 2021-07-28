Dr. Sexson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Sexson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sexson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Riverview Health.
Dr. Sexson works at
Locations
1
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc.9669 E 146th St Ste 330, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 355-2663
2
Champaign Dental Group6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 355-2663
3
North Rivercross Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine18051 River Rd Ste 100, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 770-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I injured my neck back and left shoulder rotator. Full Rotator, two torn tendons. He absolutely refused any adequate pain medication pre or post surgery. I reluctantly accepted that condition. So the morning of the surgery I once again brought up the nerve blocker shot with the anesthesiologist. Just confirmed I would be receiving that very uncomfortable necessary procedure. I knew what to expect. Very painful. I was I would receive the nerve block shot when I was under general anesthesia and would not feel it. I was relieved. Then I woke up after surgery the highest level of pain you can imagine. I found out through his staff that the doctor call off the nerve block without my permission while I was on the operating table. When I saw him he said how you feeling? I said terrible and why did you not give me my am very angry about that. He told me I need to come down or get out. He had no compassion, No Remorse no respect for my pain level and expectation. I immediately told him what I
About Dr. Stephen Sexson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376535880
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
