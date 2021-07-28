Overview

Dr. Stephen Sexson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Riverview Health.



Dr. Sexson works at Community Orthopedics in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.