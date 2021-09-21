Dr. Serynek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Serynek, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Serynek, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health1 Dakota Dr Ste 310, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Serynek is an excellent cardiologist. He truly cares about his patients as individuals in a kind and caring manner.
About Dr. Stephen Serynek, DO
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285896688
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serynek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serynek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serynek has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serynek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Serynek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serynek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serynek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serynek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.