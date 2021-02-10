Overview

Dr. Stephen Servoss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Servoss works at Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.