Dr. Stephen Servoss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Servoss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Servoss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Servoss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Servoss works at
Locations
-
1
Bartzokis Rubenstein and Servoss1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-4444
-
2
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Servoss?
Committed, professional, excellent training and background, answers questions fully and well
About Dr. Stephen Servoss, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1225074354
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Servoss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Servoss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Servoss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Servoss works at
Dr. Servoss has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Servoss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Servoss speaks Greek.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Servoss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Servoss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Servoss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Servoss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.