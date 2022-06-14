Dr. Stephen Serio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Serio, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Serio, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1358
Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center - Medical Services Building853 S Main St Ste A, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 436-1358
University of Nebraska Medical Center983270 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-4015
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had three surgeries with Dr Serio in the past year and he and his staff are wonderful!
About Dr. Stephen Serio, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Rush University Medical Center
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serio has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Serio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serio.
