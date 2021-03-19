See All Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD

Neurology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Dr. Sergay works at Tampa Neurology Associates in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Neurology Associates
    2919 W Swann Ave Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 872-1548
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 19, 2021
    My husband and I met Dr. Sergay at Memorial Hospital. We continued to see him after my husband left the hospital. He was kind, compassionate and caring. He was a good listener. I took my mother to see him when she was visiting me because I noticed a decline in her memory. Dr. Sergay told us that it’s possible a medicine she was taking might be the problem. My mom asked her doctor if he could prescribe an alternate medicine and her memory improved. I believe Dr. Sergay is an excellent doctor.
    Elaine Taylor — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164411971
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Witwatersrand Affil Hosps
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Sergay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sergay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sergay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sergay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sergay works at Tampa Neurology Associates in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sergay’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sergay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sergay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

