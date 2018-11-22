Overview

Dr. Stephen Self, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Self works at Norton Commonwealth Cardiologist Group in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.