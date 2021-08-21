Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seibt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.
Dr. Seibt works at
Locations
-
1
Schweiger Dermatology - Broadway1727 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 489-6669Monday8:15am - 7:30pmTuesday8:15am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:15am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Schweiger Dermatology - Flatiron21 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (347) 537-2870
-
3
Schweiger Dermatology - West Orange92 Old Northfield Rd Ste 2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 878-0850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seibt?
Dr. Seibt has been my dermatologist for 20 years. Excellent!! Responsive, helpful, knowledgeable. I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1275578890
Education & Certifications
- Us Pub Health Svc Hsp
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seibt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seibt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seibt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seibt works at
Dr. Seibt has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seibt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seibt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seibt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seibt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seibt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.