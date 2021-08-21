Overview

Dr. Stephen Seibt, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.



Dr. Seibt works at Schweiger Dermatology - Brooklyn Heights in New York, NY with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.