Dr. Stephen Seal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Seal works at Asheville Head Neck/Ear Surgeon in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.