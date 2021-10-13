Dr. Stephen Seal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Seal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Seal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Seal works at
Locations
1
Asheville Ear Nose and Throat Surgeons PA1065 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 254-3577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Western Carolina Neurology Pllc709 N Justice St Ste D, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 698-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seal recently performed cancer surgery on my husband, and we were very pleased with all aspects of his work. He demonstrated especially good judgment by "changing plans" during the surgery itself (based on what he found), thus avoiding a very risky [planned] neck dissection which proved not to be necessary after all. He was very respectful to both of us--before and after the surgery--and showed evidence of really caring about my husband as his patient. We would definitely recommend him, or use him again if needed.
About Dr. Stephen Seal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194788760
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
