Dr. Stephen Scoper, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Scoper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with McGee Eye Institute
Dr. Scoper works at
Locations
Norfolk241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was so friendly and courteous. Very professional doctors and staff
About Dr. Stephen Scoper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1871592352
Education & Certifications
- McGee Eye Institute
- Tulane University Mc
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scoper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scoper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scoper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scoper works at
Dr. Scoper has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.