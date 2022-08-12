Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scibelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical University - South Carolina - Charleston SC|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine3627 University Blvd S Ste 415, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 644-3294Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Scibelli has done an exceptional job from the time I had my lower back surgery in July 2021 at Memorial until my 12th month of my regular visit in his office. He treats his patient as if you are part of his family by giving me so much encouragement to heal much faster and he explains everything I need to know about my condition. He has a good sense of humor and greet his patient with a nice smile that you can easily feel at ease. I never thought I will ever get through with the severe health issue I felt last year but meeting Dr. Scibelli as my neurosurgeon I am now restored back to excellent health and back to working again in my field as an IT professional. Thank you again, Dr. Scibelli for being there for me when I needed help the most.
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790965325
- Cedars Sinai - Los Angeles CA|Cedars-Sinai Hospital For Spinal Disorders
- Wake Forest - Winston Salem NC|Wake Forrest Univ Baptist Med Ctr
- Medical University - South Carolina - Charleston SC|Medical University of South Carolina
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Scibelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scibelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scibelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scibelli has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scibelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Scibelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scibelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scibelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scibelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.