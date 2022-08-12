See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical University - South Carolina - Charleston SC|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Scibelli works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 415, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-3294
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Instrumentation Procedure Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr. Scibelli has done an exceptional job from the time I had my lower back surgery in July 2021 at Memorial until my 12th month of my regular visit in his office. He treats his patient as if you are part of his family by giving me so much encouragement to heal much faster and he explains everything I need to know about my condition. He has a good sense of humor and greet his patient with a nice smile that you can easily feel at ease. I never thought I will ever get through with the severe health issue I felt last year but meeting Dr. Scibelli as my neurosurgeon I am now restored back to excellent health and back to working again in my field as an IT professional. Thank you again, Dr. Scibelli for being there for me when I needed help the most.
    Reuben — Aug 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Scibelli, MD

    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    English
    NPI Number
    1790965325
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Cedars Sinai - Los Angeles CA|Cedars-Sinai Hospital For Spinal Disorders
    Wake Forest - Winston Salem NC|Wake Forrest Univ Baptist Med Ctr
    Medical University - South Carolina - Charleston SC|Medical University of South Carolina
    Neurosurgery
