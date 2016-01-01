Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is a dermatologist in Harlingen, TX. Dr. Schwartz completed a residency at U Tex. He currently practices at STEPHEN SCHWARTZ MD and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Schwartz is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Stephen Schwartz MD1919 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-2913
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Driscoll Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Frequently Asked Questions
