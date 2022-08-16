Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School Of Med.
Locations
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute of the Palm Beaches7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (800) 329-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Naples3880 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 659-3937
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Naples311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (800) 329-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7107 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
saved vision in my left eye
About Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326056854
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School Of Med
- Cornell University
