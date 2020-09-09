Overview

Dr. Stephen Schwartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital, Paris Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Schwartz works at UAP Clinic in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Paris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.