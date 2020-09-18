Dr. Stephen Schroeder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schroeder, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schroeder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center.
Locations
Sports Medicine Oregon7300 SW Childs Rd Ste B, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 692-8700
Sports Medicine Oregon29345 SW Town Center Loop E Ste 211, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Directions (503) 692-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We were very pleased with Dr Schroeders surgery on our daughters ankle. From the first Appt all the way through to surgery. He was very patient & helpful with our questions. We had a wonderful nurse during her recovery time after surgery. Everyone we had dealt with in the office and nurse were very pleasant.
About Dr. Stephen Schroeder, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083658926
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
