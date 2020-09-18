Overview

Dr. Stephen Schroeder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center.



Dr. Schroeder works at Sports Medicine Oregon in Portland, OR with other offices in Wilsonville, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.