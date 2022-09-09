Dr. Stephen Schreck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schreck, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schreck, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
Surgery Center7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 102, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 357-6557
Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great as always, Dr Schreck always listens to my concerns and provides very educated and understandable answers along with appropriate plan of care.
About Dr. Stephen Schreck, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl Shands
- Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreck has seen patients for Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreck.
