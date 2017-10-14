Dr. Stephen Schlinke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Schlinke, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Schlinke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Urology - Edmond I-352017 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 260, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 216-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't be happier with my experience with Dr. Schlinke. I started seeing Dr. Schlinke during my third trimester of pregnancy. I wish I would've found him sooner because he made me feel completely comfortable and confident that my labor and delivery would go smoothly. My family and I were very impressed with his bedside manner. He was very patient with me during labor. I plan to continue seeing Dr. Schlinke as long as he is in practice. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Stephen Schlinke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
