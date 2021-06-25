Overview

Dr. Stephen Schatz, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their residency with Mayo Graduate School of Medicine



Dr. Schatz works at Texas Urology Specialists in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.