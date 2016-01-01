See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Stephen Schall, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
45 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Schall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schall works at Eastwest Eye Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Charles L. Janes MD Inc
    (213) 680-1551
    East-west Eye Institute Inc.
    9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 852W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 273-3011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 7 ratings
    About Dr. Stephen Schall, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    45 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • 1699726612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education: LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Schall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schall has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

