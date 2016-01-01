Dr. Schall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Schall, MD
Dr. Stephen Schall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schall works at
Charles L. Janes MD Inc420 E 3rd St Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (213) 680-1551
East-west Eye Institute Inc.9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 852W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 273-3011
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699726612
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
