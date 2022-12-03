Overview

Dr. Stephen Schaffer, MD is an Audiology in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Audiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Schaffer works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.