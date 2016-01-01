Dr. Stephen Sawada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sawada, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sawada, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
IU Health Physicians Cardiology1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Sawada, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1306801923
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- U Rochester
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawada accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawada has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawada.
