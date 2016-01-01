Overview

Dr. Stephen Sawada, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sawada works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.