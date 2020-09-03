Overview

Dr. Stephen Savage, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Savage works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.