Dr. Stephen Savage, MD

Urology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Savage, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Savage works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Sep 03, 2020
    I went to Dr. Savage last year to have some large kidney stones removed. He is very professional and helped to save my kidneys. Thank to him and his associates for helping improve my health.
    • Urology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669428553
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Stephen Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savage has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

