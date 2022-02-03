Dr. Stephen Saris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Saris, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Saris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6600Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of Mansfield200 Copeland Dr, Mansfield, MA 02048 Directions (617) 732-6600
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had suffered a painful cervical injury which brought me to Dr. Saris. We met via both telehealth and in-office visits. I've always felt heard and honored as a patient. My injury, procedures, and options were always explained to me in way that I could understand, always with compassion. Surgery was necessary in my case, and it was scheduled in a timely manner. All of my questions were answered, and I even had specific surgical requests that were honored by Dr. Saris and the hospital staff. My surgery went very well, and I was able to rest and recover comfortably at home. Surgical recovery is a journey that the patient is also responsible for. I followed all of the post- op guidelines from Dr. Saris such as having support at home, diet suggestions, and more. Every day my condition improved due to Dr. Saris and his team. My mood lifted, energy level increased, and confidence soared due to the decrease of chronic pain. I am so very grateful for my experience with Dr. Saris and staff.
About Dr. Stephen Saris, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477538411
Education & Certifications
- Mass General Hospital Ma
- Duke University Hosp
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
