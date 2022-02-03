See All Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Neurosurgery
Dr. Stephen Saris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Saris works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Mansfield, MA and Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center
    60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-6600
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of Mansfield
    200 Copeland Dr, Mansfield, MA 02048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-6600
    Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 378-9164

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 340 ratings
    Patient Ratings (340)
    5 Star
    (298)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Feb 03, 2022
    I had suffered a painful cervical injury which brought me to Dr. Saris. We met via both telehealth and in-office visits. I've always felt heard and honored as a patient. My injury, procedures, and options were always explained to me in way that I could understand, always with compassion. Surgery was necessary in my case, and it was scheduled in a timely manner. All of my questions were answered, and I even had specific surgical requests that were honored by Dr. Saris and the hospital staff. My surgery went very well, and I was able to rest and recover comfortably at home. Surgical recovery is a journey that the patient is also responsible for. I followed all of the post- op guidelines from Dr. Saris such as having support at home, diet suggestions, and more. Every day my condition improved due to Dr. Saris and his team. My mood lifted, energy level increased, and confidence soared due to the decrease of chronic pain. I am so very grateful for my experience with Dr. Saris and staff.
    E. Berroa — Feb 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Saris, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477538411
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass General Hospital Ma
    Residency
    • Duke University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Saris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    340 patients have reviewed Dr. Saris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

