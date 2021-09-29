Dr. Stephen Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sandoval, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sandoval, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ut Houston Medical Center, Foarr, Rice University
Dr. Sandoval works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic and Sports Medicine321 N Highland Ave Ste 120, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 870-7936
-
2
Texoma Medical Center5016 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 870-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-sherman3601 N Calais St, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 870-7936
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandoval?
I saw Dr. Sandoval on behalf of a friend (I took her for her appointment). I thought she needed a knee replacement. Dr. Sandoval discovered that she had a potentially fatal condition -- a hip breaking through into her pelvic region. Thanks to him, and to Dr. Osterman (who Dr. Sandoval contacted), my friend received the surgery she needed. That was about 10 years ago. I am forever grateful to Dr. Sandoval for obtaining help for my friend and to Dr. Osterman for performing the surgery.
About Dr. Stephen Sandoval, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1205986882
Education & Certifications
- Ut Houston Medical Center, Foarr, Rice University
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Kumed
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Dr. Sandoval has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandoval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.