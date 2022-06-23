Dr. Stephen Sanches, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanches is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sanches, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sanches, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic Pediatrics at Industriplex12351 Industriplex Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 926-4400Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00amSunday8:00am - 10:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanches is the best. He has a great bedside manner and explains everything throughly. I’m so glad he is my children’s doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Sanches, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871734855
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanches has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanches accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanches. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanches.
