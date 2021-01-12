Dr. Stephen Samples, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samples is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Samples, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Samples, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Samples works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samples?
Very knowledgeable, kind and personable
About Dr. Stephen Samples, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073570719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samples has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samples accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samples works at
Dr. Samples has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Samples. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.