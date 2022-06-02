Overview

Dr. Stephen Samelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Community Hospital and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Samelson works at Southern Orthopedics Specialists in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Tallassee, AL and Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.