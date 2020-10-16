Overview

Dr. Stephen Salzer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Down East Community Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Salzer works at Stamford Ear, Nose & Throat - Head and Neck Surgery in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.