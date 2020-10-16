Dr. Stephen Salzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Salzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Salzer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Down East Community Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Stephen Salzer, M.D. of Greenwich ENT49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-2030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Down East Community Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
A friend recommended Dr. Salzer to me because I had a lump on my neck, originally my primary doctor sent me for an ultra sound of my neck which didn't show a clear picture so they were going to send me for an MRI. Instead of going for the MRI I scheduled an appointment with Dr. Salzer. When I went to his office his entire staff was very pleasant and I just loved Dr. Salzer he did a biopsy and it came back benign. Going forward I will always use Dr. Salzer as my ENT and would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Stephen Salzer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Laennec Hosp
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzer has seen patients for Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salzer speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzer.
