Dr. Stephen Saltzman, MD
Dr. Stephen Saltzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 250-6100
- 2 77 Herrick St Fl 3, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-4110
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I have seen many doctors during my 73 tenure on the planet, and I can unequivocally state that Dr.Saltzman is by far the most competent, knowledgeable and intuitive medical professional I have ever encountered over these many years.
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
