Dr. Stephen Salmieri, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Salmieri, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 257-0006Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 165, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (470) 226-5649
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salmieri is the kindest, most genuinely caring doctor that I have ever been to. He took a tough, scary situation for me, and made it so much better. I am a coward, when it comes to anything medical. He put me at ease. He also did a fantastic job! I didn’t need any painkillers after my surgery. It is very clear that he has tremendous knowledge, and experience. Everything really went as he said it would. I think from a 1 to 10, I give him a 50+. I’m so lucky to have found him. I’m truly grateful to him.
About Dr. Stephen Salmieri, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1407822745
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- St Vincents Hosp and Med Ctr
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
