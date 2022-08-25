Overview

Dr. Stephen Salmieri, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Salmieri works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.