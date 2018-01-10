Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI.
They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 345 Blackstone Blvd Rm 167, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 455-6403
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salloway is the most compassionate and informative doctor I have been to see. He always answers my questions in a way that I can understand. The staff here are the friendliest and most helpful. They always take the extra step. It's always such a pleasure to visit. I was part of a study and spent a few hours every month with this group. It has come to the point where I actually look forward to my trips here. I can't say enough about Dr. Steve and his entire staff.
About Dr. Stephen Salloway, MD
- Neurology
- English, German and Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Neurology
